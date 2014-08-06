(Refiles to remove typo in para 10)
MOSCOW Aug 6 After eight months of talks,
Russia and Iran have yet to agree concrete details of a large
oil-for-food deal, highlighting the difficulties the two major
energy producers face in overcoming sanctions from the West.
On Tuesday, Russia puzzled markets when it first said the
landmark deal had been agreed with Iran - but later withdrew the
statement.
On Wednesday, a new statement gave no indication of volumes
or the timeframe of the deal: "Based on Iran's proposal, we can
participate in arranging crude oil shipments, including to
Russia... Volumes are to be determined by market needs."
In January, sources told Reuters Iran and Russia were
negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month
that would enable Iran to lift oil exports substantially,
undermining Western sanctions.
Under the proposed deal Russia would buy up to 500,000
barrels a day or a third of Iranian oil exports in exchange for
Russian equipment and goods, sources have said.
But as talks progressed, the figures of potential oil sales
kept edging down. Traders said Iranian oil sales to Russia made
no economic sense and were technically difficult as Russia has
no refineries next to big ports which could process oil.
If Russia marketed Iranian crude for sales to third
countries, it would still violate sanctions, traders have said.
On Wednesday, business daily Kommersant cited sources as
saying the latest figures discussed at talks were in the area of
2.5-3.0 million tonnes a year (50,000-60,000 barrels per day) or
a tenth of the original plan.
The energy ministry declined to comment on the specifics of
the deal. Kommersant said supplies could be organised via a
Russian state-controlled trader.
Tehran's oil exports have been slashed to some 1.0-1.5
million bpd from 2.5 million bpd two years ago after the West
imposed tough sanctions in a stand-off over Iran's nuclear
programme.
Since January, Moscow itself came under heavy Western
sanctions for the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and what the
West sees as funding and weapon supplies to rebels in eastern
Ukraine who fight pro-Western government forces.
Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi
Arabia with supplies amounting to up to 5 million bpd, relies on
energy for half its budget revenues.
