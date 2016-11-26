(Updates with defence ministry statement)
DUBAI Nov 26 Iran's Defence Ministry said it
plans to modernise the air force fleet but denied reports
earlier on Saturday that it wanted to buy Russian Sukhoi Su-30
fighter planes, news agencies reported.
Several agencies quoted Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan as
saying "the purchase of this fighter is on the agenda of the
Defence Ministry" when asked about the Sukhoi aircraft, but some
later said the ministry had called the reports "incorrect."
The ministry's website quoted Dehghan as saying only that
"reinforcing and providing the needs of the air force are among
the priorities of the Defence Ministry," without referring to
any specific purchase plans.
Earlier this year, Dehghan said Tehran and Moscow had
started talks on the supply of the Sukhoi fighters to Iran.
A deal would need the approval of the United Nations
Security Council and could further strain Moscow's relations
with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
In August, Tehran allowed Russian planes to use a base in
Western Iran in their strikes in support of the Syrian
government which Moscow and Tehran both support. The
unprecedented deployment was criticized by the United States and
some Iranian lawmakers.
Asked about any plans to let the Russian air force use the
base, Dehghan said: "If necessary, Iran will once again allow
Russian jets to fly from Hamedan's Nojeh air base," Tasnim news
agency reported.
Dehghan decline to comment on a Russian report that Russia
and Iran were in talks over arms deals worth $10 billion.
"On this matter, you'll have to ask the Russians," said
Dehghan, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Helen
Popper)