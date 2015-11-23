GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
TEHRAN Nov 23 Long-term supply contracts, the backbone of Moscow's gas deals with most European clients, should stay in place and not be replaced with an alternative mechanism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Speaking during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, Putin also said that Russia planned to supply Asia with 128 billion cubic metres of gas per year.
Russian energy giant Gazprom has begun experimenting, selling some of its gas at spot tenders amid talk that it might increase a spot element in some contracts in future as well. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.