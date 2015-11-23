GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
TEHRAN Nov 23 Future consumers of natural gas should share investment risks related to capital expenditures in the sector with producers, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told a gas conference in Tehran on Monday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.