* Visit said to focus on missiles and Syria
* Russia and Iran have become tactical allies
* On last visit Soleimani involved in military planning
MOSCOW, April 15 Iranian Major General Qassem
Soleimani has flown to Moscow for talks with Russia's military
and political leadership to discuss the conflict in Syria and
deliveries of Russian missiles, sources with knowledge of his
trip said on Friday.
The main purpose of his visit was to discuss new delivery
routes for future shipments of Russian S-300 surface-to-air
missile systems, sources said, with one saying Soleimani wanted
to talk about how Russia and Iran could help the Syrian
government take back full control of Aleppo.
"General Soleimani travelled to Moscow last night to discuss
issues including the delivery of S-300s and further military
cooperation," a senior Iranian security official told Reuters.
Soleimani met both Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday, one source said. A
Kremlin spokesman said a meeting with Soleimani was not on
Putin's schedule.
Asked about Soleimani's visit, the Iranian embassy in Moscow
said it had no information about it.
The visit is likely to be seen as a sign that the tactical
alliance struck up by Russia and Iran over Syria remains strong
despite some reported differences over battlefield strategy.
Iranian media reported on Monday that Russia had delivered
the first part of the S-300 missile system, starting to equip
Tehran with technology that was blocked before it signed a deal
with world powers on its nuclear programme.
Soleimani, the commander of foreign operations for Iran's
elite Revolutionary Guards, flew to Moscow in July last year to
help Russia plan its military intervention in Syria and forge an
Iranian-Russian alliance to support Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad.
He helped reactivate the stalled S-300 deal, which Russia
had put on ice in 2010 under pressure from the West.
Russia, despite withdrawing some of its fast jets, still
maintains a significant military presence in Syria providing air
support, advice and training to the Syrian army.
A senior regional source told Reuters last year that
Russia's military intervention in Syria was set out in an
agreement between Moscow and Tehran that said Russian air
strikes would support ground operations by Iranian, Syrian and
Lebanese Hezbollah forces.
Iran has committed troops to help prop up the Syrian army,
sometimes sustaining heavy losses, and Soleimani has been
reported to be spending time in Syria where he is thought to
have helped coordinate operations.
He remains subject to an international travel ban by the
U.N. Security Council. Washington has also designated the Quds
Force, the unit of the Revolutionary Guards which Soleimani
leads, as a supporter of terrorism.
The U.N. ban remains in place despite a nuclear deal between
Iran and world powers was implemented, triggering sanctions
relief for Tehran.
