GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
TEHRAN Nov 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wants to boost trade ties with Iran after meeting with leaders of the Islamic Republic in Tehran.
Putin, speaking at joint briefing with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, also said there are plans to create a free trade zone between the Moscow-led economic union of former Soviet Union countries and Iran, as well as increased use of national currencies in trade with Tehran. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.