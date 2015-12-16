MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia may cut or cancel import
duties on agricultural produce, mainly vegetables and fruits,
from Iran, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as
saying by the ministry's press service on Wednesday.
A decision in principle by global powers to lift sanctions
on Iran over its nuclear programme has stirred other nations,
including Russia, into seeking closer ties with energy-rich
Iran.
Russia's economy ministry said Ulyukayev met Iranian
Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh on the sidelines of a
World Trade Organization conference in Kenya.
"We offer serious steps aimed at improving trade conditions
for the Iranians, meaning a cut, and even cancellation of
customs tariff, mainly for agricultural goods - vegetables and
fruits," the ministry quoted Ulyukayev as saying.
It also said trade turnover between the two countries fell
23.6 percent in January-October to just over $1 billion.
