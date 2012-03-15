(Adds background, paragraphs 4-7)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The United States
denied on Thursday a Russian media report that Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton had asked Russia to warn Iran that it was
facing its "last chance" to resolve the dispute over its nuclear
program diplomatically.
"The secretary did not send a warning to the Iranians
through (Russian) Foreign Minister (Sergei) Lavrov," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters when asked
about a report on Wednesday in the Moscow daily Kommersant.
Asked if Clinton had used the word "last" in talks with
Lavrov on Monday, Nuland replied: "She didn't use that adjective
in her meeting."
The well-connected Russian newspaper quoted a Russian
diplomatic source as saying the United States had asked Russia
to warn Iran's leadership that forthcoming talks with six world
powers over its nuclear program would be Tehran's "last chance."
The United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and
Germany accepted an offer last week from Tehran for new talks on
Iran's nuclear energy program, which the West fears is a front
to create a nuclear weapon.
Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, offered to bring
unspecified "new initiatives" to the table.
"The Americans are insisting that it (the meeting) is the
last chance for Tehran," Kommersant said. "Such a position, the
source told Kommersant, was stated by Hillary Clinton at talks
with Sergei Lavrov. She also asked her Russian colleague to pass
on this message to Iranian authorities, with whom Washington
does not have any links."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said
he could neither confirm nor deny the information published in
Kommersant. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Christopher Wilson)