MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia's Energy Ministry on Tuesday confirmed reports that Moscow has agreed to develop an Iranian zinc deposit considered one of the largest in the world, in a deal involving an Iranian bank facing international sanctions.

The deal was signed on Sept. 11 at a trade meeting that brought Russia's Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko to Iran.

"The parties agreed to develop cooperation on a project involving the construction of a mining plant and exploitation of the Mehdiabad zinc and lead deposit," the ministry said in emailed comments.

It added that state corporation Russian Technologies, Russian firm KAPSAD international and Iran's Saderat Bank will participate in the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)