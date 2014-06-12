UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces push to recapture Ras Lanuf oil port
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Adds background)
MOSCOW, June 12 Russia is concerned about unrest in Iraq which threatens the country's territorial integrity, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.
Sunni rebels from an al Qaeda splinter group overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday and closed in on the biggest oil refinery in the country, making further gains in their rapid military advance against the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
"We are concerned about what's happening in Iraq," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. "The (territorial) integrity of Iraq is in question."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Adds background)
BEIJING, March 14 China's Shanxi province has launched a new campaign against illegal coal mining, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as one of China's top producing regions seeks to get tough on cutting overcapacity.
* Oil prices have reversed most gains since Dec. 1 (Updates story throughout; previous TOKYO)