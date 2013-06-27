UPDATE 4-PSA targets Opel turnaround as GM exits Europe
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)
MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia's Lukoil will start commercial production of oil at Iraq's West Qurna-2 field in early 2014, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Thurdsay, slightly later than previous indications of a late 2013 start date.
"Production drilling has already begun and in 2014 we expect the first commercial volumes of oil," Alekperov said.
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)
LONDON, March 6 Copper prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday on concerns the metal had extended too much but supply disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines provided some support.
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.