MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk , a majority shareholder with iron ore miner IRC , said on Wednesday that IRC has exceeded 2012 iron ore production target of 820,000 tonnes.

IRC anticipates that it will produce an additional 120,000 to 140,000 tonnes of iron ore before year-end, representing an approximately 15 percent increase over the previous target, Petropavlovsk added.

IRC produced 800,291 tonnes of iron ore largely for the Chinese market last year.