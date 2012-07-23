(Adds Putin-Monti news conference, Intesa deal)
By Alexei Anishchuk
SOCHI, Russia, July 23 Russian President
Vladimir Putin threw his weight on Monday behind plans to build
a gas export pipeline to southern Europe, saying the project was
still justified despite the continent's deepening economic
crisis.
Speaking after talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti, Putin said construction of the South Stream project could
begin at the end of this year and be completed in two years - a
tighter timeline than previously envisaged.
"This is a common, multi-lateral European project in which
the overwhelming majority of our largest gas customers in Europe
is interested," Putin told a news conference after meeting Monti
at his summer retreat in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"I am certain that this project will be realised."
South Stream, a Russian-backed pipeline project to ship gas
from the Caspian region, is expected to cost more than 15
billion euros ($18 billion) and export 63 billion cubic metres
of gas to southern Europe from 2015.
A final investment decision on South Stream, a rival to an
EU-backed pipeline project called Nabucco, is expected in
November, with construction to start in December, the Kremlin
said ahead of Monti's visit.
"It's already clear to us who will buy, and how much they
will buy of the product that will flow through South Stream,
along the bed of the Black Sea, to our customers in Western
Europe," Putin said.
Project partner Eni of Italy said this month that
it expected the final investment decision for South Stream in
late 2012 or early 2013.
Speaking alongside Putin, Monti said he considered South
Stream to be an important new lever necessary for the EU and for
Italy's development.
The South Stream consortium includes France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall.
NEW ROUTES
Russia, which has launched the first line of the 55 bcm/year
Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany, continues
to push export routes for its conventional gas that bypass
transit nations like Ukraine.
Energy relations between Moscow and Kiev remain difficult
after a pricing dispute resulted in the disruption of supplies
to Europe in the winter of 2009, and Ukraine is still pushing
for easier pricing terms for its purchases of Russian gas.
The historic link to oil prices in gas export monopoly
Gazprom's long-term export contracts has, however, come under
pressure from weak European demand and the U.S. shale gas boom,
raising questions over the viability of capital-intensive
pipeline projects like South Stream and Nabucco.
Although the bilateral talks addressed the euro-zone debt
crisis and the deteriorating security situation in Syria, the
agenda was energy-heavy and Italian businesses inked a number of
deals when Monti met Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier.
Eni signed an exploration loan facility agreement with
state-owned Russian oil major Rosneft. The agreement
seals a major offshore exploration partnership that the two
companies struck in April for projects in the Barents and Black
seas.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo also said it would set
up a joint venture with Russia's third-largest lender by assets
Gazprombank to jointly invest up to 300 million euros ($365 mln)
in Italian and Russian companies seeking international growth.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
