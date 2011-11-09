* Russia believes in Italy stabilisation plan
* Doesn't understand how bailout fund can be expanded
* Prefers to channel funds through IMF
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia expressed confidence on
Wednesday in Italy's ability to put its financial house in
order, with or without Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister, but
raised questions about the euro zone's strategy for containing
its sovereign debt crisis.
Berlusconi said on Tuesday he would step down after
parliament approves a budget law that includes reforms sought by
Italy's European partners to help Rome stave off a debt crisis
that is threatening the euro zone.
Russia holds over $500 billion in foreign reserves, the
world's third largest. Of that, over two-fifths are held in euro
zone sovereign debt.
"The situation is difficult in Greece and Italy. But, as I
understand it, Berlusconi will go only after the budget and
financial stability measures are passed," Kremlin aide Arkady
Dvorkovich told reporters.
Dvorkovich said the Italian plan "is sufficient", adding
that it will likely be approved by the euro zone and the
International Monetary Fund, which is sending a mission to Rome.
But, repeating concerns expressed by cash-rich emerging
markets, Dvorkovich voiced uncertainty over the way the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be expanded to backstop
Italy, where borrowing costs have reached dangerous levels.
The euro zone is seeking to boost the EFSF to about 1
trillion euros from its present 440 billion euros this year.
The EFSF was originally designed to have a lending capacity
of 250 billion euros -- enough to take care of Europe's smaller
peripheral economies but too small to rescue Italy should it
struggle to refinance its 1.9 trillion euros in debts.
"We do not fully understand how the EFSF will be topped up
and will function ... We do not understand where the additional
750 billion euros will come from," Dvorkovich said.
"That is one of the reasons why we are not ready to consider
direct participation and prefer to go via the IMF."
The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde said a day earlier
that Russia was willing to increase its financial backing for
the fund as part of international efforts to help Europe out of
the sovereign debt crisis.
"If Europe takes clear decisions (on the EFSF), then we
would consider participating, but that does not mean we would
agree," Dvorkovich said.
When asked about whether the European Central Bank should
support the EFSF, Dvorkovich said he did not see a problem if
the ECB took a more active role and any inflationary risks of
printing money to buy government debt would be acceptable.
