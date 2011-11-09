MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia expressed confidence on Wednesday in Italy's attempts to stabilise its financial system, saying Rome's efforts were likely to work even if Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.

"The situation is difficult in Greece and Italy. But, as I understand it, Berlusconi will go only after the budget and financial stability measures are passed," Kremlin aide Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

"This plan is sufficient ... I expect it to be approved by the euro zone and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) ... We think Europe has the resources to cope with these problems and are prepared to offer help via the IMF," he said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)