SOCHI, Russia, July 23 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Monday that it was too early to call an
all-European summit on the crisis in the euro zone, and played
down the need for an urgent injection of funds by the European
Central Bank.
Speaking after talks in Sochi with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, Monti said "it's not yet time" for another
regional crisis summit and said any decision to call one would
be the prerogative of EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy.
The technocrat premier told a news briefing that it would be
helpful if the European Central Bank allocated fresh funds to
the euro-zone economy, but added that such a capital injection
was not yet needed.
Monti also said Putin had reassured him that Russia had no
intention to reduce the share of euros in its reserves.
Russia's central bank, the world's fourth-largest reserve
holder, keeps just over 40 percent of its forex reserves in
euro-denominated assets, typically government bonds. Its total
gold and foreign exchange reserves exceed $500 billion.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Megan Davies)