(Wraps stories, adds Monti, Putin comments)
By Alexei Anishchuk
SOCHI, Russia, July 23 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti on Monday played down the need for a new European
Central Bank injection of funds into the euro zone's banking
system, while Vladimir Putin said Russia's central bank would
not dump its euro holdings.
"Yes, of course, it would be helpful but I don't think there
are any grounds that would ... favour an immediate injection of
funds," Monti told a joint news conference with the Russian
president in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, in response to a
question about whether the ECB should pump more cash into
Europe's banks.
The Russian president urged euro zone leaders to get a grip
on the debt crisis which, he said, was dragging Europe back into
recession.
The ECB injected one trillion euros of cheap three-year
liquidity into the European banking system in December as the
euro zone faced a credit crunch, bringing some respite from the
continent's banking and debt crisis.
Weaker euro zone nations are now back on the ropes with
Spanish borrowing costs above 7 percent and some Spanish regions
saying they will need central government financial assistance.
A spike in Spanish borrowing costs on Monday to 7.5 percent
also pushed up Italian yields in their wake as Italy's finances
are also coming under market scrutiny.
Monti told journalists at Putin's summer retreat that he did
not think it was viable to call another regional crisis summit,
adding that it would be for EU Council President Herman Van
Rompuy to decide on whether to call one.
Putin said euro zone countries needed to implement
structural reform to solve the debt crisis.
"Markets do not react only to the amount of money spent to
treat crisis symptoms," said Putin, "but also to the choice and
quality of structural measures ... to consolidate the budgets of
euro zone countries.
"The bigger the gap between the amount of money that is
pumped in and the minimum structural measures (that are taken),
the greater the speculative operations will be."
As global financial markets suffered sharp selling on Monday
on concerns that Spain might need a full-blown bailout, Russian
assets - vulnerable to risk sentiment and volatility in the oil
price - suffered their heaviest falls since May.
Putin, however, said that Russia, which holds 40 percent of
its large foreign-exchange reserves in euros, would not take any
unilateral action that would complicate efforts to manage the
euro zone debt crisis.
"We will not reduce this level," Putin said. "We won't
change anything - we believe in the fundamental potential of the
European economy and will support the efforts of our partners to
stabilise the situation."
Russia's gold and forex reserves, the world's
fourth-largest, total just over half a trillion dollars.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Megan Davies and Susan Fenton)