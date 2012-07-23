SOCHI, Russia, July 23 Russia, which holds a
large share of its foreign exchange reserves in euros, will not
take any action that would complicate efforts to manage the
euro-zone debt crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday.
Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti,
Putin also said that Russia supported efforts by the European
leaders to stabilise the situation.
"Russia is not decreasing the (share) of euro-denominated
assets in its reserves and has no plans to change it," Putin
told a joint news conference at his summer retreat in the Black
Sea resort of Sochi.
Russia, holder of the world's fourth-largest central bank
reserves, has just over 40 percent of its forex reserves in
euros. Its gold and foreign exchange hoard is just over half a
trillion dollars.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine)