TOKYO Nov 1 Foreign ministers from Japan and
Russia on Friday agreed to hold a vice ministerial-level meeting
early next year to work toward the resolution of an island
dispute and signing of a peace treaty formally ending their
World War Two hostilities.
Tokyo and Moscow have conflicting claims over a string of
windswept islands called the Southern Kuriles in Russia and the
Northern Territories in Japan. The dispute has prevented the two
from signing a peace treaty for nearly 70 years.
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, in a meeting with
his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, was quick to praise
improving Russo-Japanese ties, a prerequisite for achieving the
difficult tasks of concluding a peace treaty and putting an end
to the island dispute.
"Ever since Prime Minster (Shinzo) Abe visited Russia in
April, bilateral cooperation has been progressing in many fields
such as economy, security and human exchanges," Kishida told
Lavrov.
Lavrov, along with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu,
was in Japan to attend the two countries' first joint meeting of
foreign and defence ministers, slated for Saturday.
Lavrov also welcomed improved ties conducive to sensitive
negotiations but said Japan should proceed carefully so as not
to derail nascent talks.
"I would like to propose that talks be conducted in an
atmosphere where making provocative comments is avoided," Lavrov
said at a joint news conference that followed his meeting with
Kishida.
"In the past, there were negative scenes that made the very
continuity of talks questionable. I hope I won't see such scenes
resurface."
The two ministers agreed to hold the vice ministerial
meeting late January or early February next year. Kishida
himself plans to visit Russia next spring to have another
meeting with Lavrov.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)