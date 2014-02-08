* Russian ties with Japan are improving rapidly
* Both countries wary of China's rising influence
* Islands dispute hampering trade
By Timothy Heritage and Alexei Anishchuk
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 8 Russian President Vladimir
Putin agreed on Saturday to visit Japan in the autumn, fuelling
hopes of progress on a territorial dispute dating back to World
War Two that is hampering trade.
At talks during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Putin and
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greeted each other warmly and
hailed the speed at which relations between their countries were
improving - in contrast to Tokyo's strained ties with Beijing.
Agreement is not close in the dispute over the ownership of
four Pacific islands, but the two leaders have held five summits
in the last 13 months and agreed in Moscow last April to revive
talks on a treaty which would unblock trade and business ties.
"Since I visited Russia the pace has been very fast. We want
to keep up the pace," Abe told a news conference at which he
announced Putin's visit to Japan but set no exact date.
"Agreeing a peace treaty is the most difficult challenge, a
historic mission," he said. "We should not leave this to the
next generation."
The islands, northeast of Hokkaido, are known as the
Southern Kuriles in Russia and the Northern Territories in
Japan.
The Soviet Union seized them after it declared war on Japan
in August 1945, forcing 17,000 Japanese to flee days before
Japan surrendered.
CONTRAST WITH CHINA
Abe, who will also see Putin at a summit of the Group of
Eight industrial powers in Sochi in June, came to the Winter
Olympics in a show of support for Putin.
Several other world leaders, including U.S. President Barack
Obama, did not attend the Games' opening ceremony after
international criticism of Putin's record on gay rights.
Putin responded to Abe's gesture by making clear he was
committed to strengthening ties with Tokyo, praising an
improvement in trade, although Moscow has said a major
breakthrough will depend on concluding a formal peace treaty on
the islands.
"We have seen a good environment created that could help
resolve the most difficult problem in bilateral relations,"
Putin said before talks began.
Abe's relationship with Putin stands in marked contrast to
Japan's sharply deteriorating ties with China and South Korea,
involving spats over tiny uninhabited islands, although Abe
said: "The Japanese door to China is always open."
Russia has been strengthening political and energy ties with
Beijing, and President Xi Jinping also attended the start of the
Games in Sochi, but Moscow is also uneasy about China's rise and
is keen to strengthen energy and trade ties in Asia.
Putin made an official visit to Japan in 2005, during his
initial 2000-2008 presidency, and visited again as prime
minister in 2009. Abe's visit in April was the first official
visit to Moscow by a Japanese prime minister in a decade.
Abe and Putin have not let the islands dispute block
progress in diplomacy, centring on natural gas and other natural
resources.
By contrast, the leaders of Chinese and Korean leaders have
rebuffed Abe's repeated calls to meet.
Some Russian oil flows are being redirected to Asia via the
East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, and Russia plans to at
least double oil and gas flows to Asia over the next 20 years as
it turns away from export routes to Europe.
Japan sees this as an opportunity. It has been forced to
import huge volumes of fossil fuel to replace its entire nuclear
power industry, shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami
wrecked the Fukushima plant.
Japan now consumes a third of global liquefied natural gas
shipments, a key reason for its record 18 months of trade
deficits. Russian gas lies on Japan's doorstep and already makes
up about a tenth of its LNG imports.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Andrew Heavens)