MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian Foreign Ministry said on
Thursday that it will ban visa-free travel for Japanese
officials to the disputed Kurile islands if Japan continues to
make statements assuming ownership of the islands.
The two countries have been involved in a decades-old
dispute over islands north of Hokkaido, known as Kurile in
Russia and referred to as the Northern Territories in Japan.
"If for some reason Japanese politicians cannot refrain from
making public statements on the subject of the islands after a
visit to Russian territory, we reserve the right to limit their
participation in such trips," the ministry said in a statement.