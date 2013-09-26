* Russia and Japan dispute ownership of Pacific islands
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia threatened on Thursday to
ban visa-free travel for Japanese officials to four disputed
Pacific islands if they make statements demanding the
territories be returned to Japan.
The renewed tension could set back a fresh drive by the
countries' leaders to end a decades-old territorial dispute over
the small islands north of Hokkaido which were seized by Soviet
troops at the end of World War Two.
The spat over the islands, known as the Southern Kuriles in
Russia and as the Northern Territories in Japan, has prevented
Moscow and Tokyo signing a treaty formally ending hostilities
and still hinders efforts to improve relations.
"If for some reason Japanese politicians cannot refrain from
making public statements on the subject of the islands after a
visit to Russian territory, we reserve the right to limit their
participation in such trips," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
It underlined in a written statement that visa-free travel
was permitted for Japanese officials as a "humanitarian act",
mainly to enable them to visit the graves of their ancestors.
The ministry made clear it was referring to comments by
Ichita Yamamoto, Japan's Minister of State for Okinawa and
Northern Territories Affairs, during a visit to the islands and
quoted him as saying that his view of "the need to return
territories" was reinforced by his trip.
PUTIN AND TALKS
Tokyo did not immediately respond. Asked about the Russian
Foreign Ministry's warning at a news conference, Japanese Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he was not aware of it and
declined further comment.
A report by the Nikkei business daily on a news conference
given by the minister on Sept. 23 following his visit appeared
to contain no inflammatory comments.
"We intend to calmly accept the current condition
surrounding the Northern Territories and solve the territorial
issue through tenacious negotiations, without fluctuating
between hope and despair," Nikkei quoted him as saying.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan's then prime
minister, Shinzo Abe, agreed to revive talks on the islands
during a summit in Moscow in April. Any new tensions over the
islands would be likely to set back those efforts.
An end to the dispute is not in sight, but reviving
long-stalled talks is a first step to improving economic
cooperation, which both sides say has failed to live up to its
potential.
The islands were seized by the Soviet Union, of which Russia
was then the biggest part, after it declared war on Japan in
August 1945 and days before Japan surrendered, forcing about
17,000 Japanese to flee. They are near rich fishing grounds.
Japan and Russia are still nominally at war, although
hostilities ended shortly after Japan surrendered. The
conclusion of a peace treaty depends on the resolution of the
territorial dispute.