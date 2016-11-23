MOSCOW Nov 23 The deployment of Russian missile
defence systems on the Kurile islands, where Russia and Japan
have competing claims, should not influence efforts to achieve a
peace deal over the territorial dispute, the Kremlin said on
Wednesday.
"Without doubt there are grounds for this (deploying the
missiles) but at the same time from our point of view it should
not in any way influence the centripetal trend which exists in
our bilateral relations with Tokyo," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.
He said that trend applies "in terms of the careful
preparations for the forthcoming visit of President Putin to
Japan, and in terms of continuing contacts to develop our
bilateral ties, especially in the economic sphere, and
negotiations on the peace deal issue."
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)