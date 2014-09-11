MOSCOW, Sept 11 President Vladimir Putin may
delay his visit to Japan because of sanctions Tokyo has imposed
on Russia for its role in the Ukraine crisis, Moscow's acting
ambassador to Japan was cited as saying by Russian state media
on Thursday.
Japan, in a coordinated move with Western countries, has
imposed sanctions on Moscow for its annexation of the Crimea
peninsula in March and its involvement in a pro-Russian
rebellion in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denies sending troops and
arms to the area.
However, Tokyo's measures against Russia have been lighter
than those of the United States or the European Union, and
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has continued to try to court
Moscow despite relations already being strained by a
long-running territorial dispute.
"Sanctions of course have affected our relationship. In
particular, we are talking about the schedule of contacts which
was agreed upon and worked out," Yevgeniy Afanasiev told
Russia's official newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta.
"We had built a very clear timetable to prepare for the
visit of Vladimir Putin to Japan. Unfortunately that schedule
has been moved," he said.
Putin himself would decide whether or not to travel to
Japan, Afanasiev added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov could not be reached for
comment.
Japan is hoping to forge close energy and economic ties with
Russia following decades of troubled relations between the two
countries over a series of disputed islands that Russia seized
during World War Two.
Russia seized the islands - known as the Southern Kuriles in
Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan - near the end of
the war and the dispute has prevented the neighbours from
signing a formal peace treaty.
Last month, Japan "strongly protested" against Russia
holding military exercises on the islands.
Last week EU member states agreed on new sanctions against
Russia over military involvement in the five-month war in
eastern Ukraine. The new sanctions would come into force on
Friday, an EU diplomat has told Reuters.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Additional reporting by Darya
Korsunskaya; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)