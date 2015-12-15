MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about the recall of 6,635 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep Grand Cherokee cars over a pump relay issue.

It said the recall would affect cars produced before May 2013 and sold from November 2010 through July 2013. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)