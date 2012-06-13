* Reporter, senior official argued over article
* Official's bodyguards took reporter to suburban forest
* Reporter left Russia after incident
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, June 13 A Russian newspaper editor said
on Wednesday he had ordered a prominent reporter to leave the
country after he received death threats from the bodyguards of
the chief investigator.
Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Russia's
top investigative publication, told Reuters his deputy Sergei
Sokolov faced threats from Sergei Bastrykin, Chairman of
Russia's Investigative Committee.
"I ordered him to leave the country," Muratov said by
telephone.
In an open letter to Bastrykin, published in Novaya Gazeta,
Muratov said the incident followed a public argument between the
journalist and an official at a meeting of committee in southern
Russia to which Sokolov was invited to take part.
Muratov said the two argued over an opinion piece written by
Sokolov in Novaya Gazeta in which the reporter alleged that
Bastrykin and other top officials including President Vladimir
Putin worked in the interests of criminal gangs.
The investigators earlier said that many journalists had
confused a man who was released by a court in southern Russia
for his namesake who was allegedly involved in murders and is
awaiting trial.
Muratov said Sokolov had apologised for the "emotional
excesses" but Bastrykin did not accept the apologies. Muratov
said that back in Moscow Bastrykin's bodyguards seated the
reporter in a car and drove him to a suburban forest.
"You know that the tough truth is that in an emotionally
charged state you threatened my deputy's life. And even made a
bad joke, noting that you will be investigating the case,"
Muratov wrote.
CLOSE TO PUTIN
The scene, as described by Muratov, reminded Russians of the
kidnapping methods used by criminal gangs in the 1990s and
created public outrage even among the government's loyalists,
adding to the pressure from anti-Kremlin street protests.
"My opinion is that Bastrykin should resign," Alexander
Khinshtein, a prominent parliament member from the pro-Kremlin
United Russia party, wrote in his blog. There was no comment
from Bastrykin's office.
The Investigative Committee was created in 2011 as part of
ex-President Dmitry Medvedev's drive to create a Russian version
of U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It reports
directly to the president and handles many high profile cases.
Bastrykin studied law at St. Petersburg University the same
year as Putin and is seen as a member of his close entourage.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had learned
about the incident from mass media but declined further comment.
Sokolov, a veteran reporter, also led an internal
investigation into the unsolved murder of another Novaya
Gazeta's journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya who
was killed on Oct. 7, 2006.
Rights groups say 19 journalists, five of them from Novaya
Gazeta, have been victims of contract killings in Russia since
2000, the year Putin was first elected president, and none of
the masterminds of the murders has been jailed.
A group of journalists attempted to protest outside the
Investigative Committee office in Moscow in solidarity with
Sokolov and Novaya Gazeta on Wednesday, but were detained by
police.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Jon Hemming)