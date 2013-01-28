MOSCOW Jan 28 A presenter on Russian
state-owned television has apologised for insulting parliament
after lawmakers suggested they might bring in a law barring
foreigners criticising Russia on state media.
Vladimir Pozner, who holds Russian, American and French
passports, angered deputies in the Duma by making a reference to
"dura", which translates as "fool", while discussing a law
banning Americans from adopting Russian children on his talk
show in December.
Deputies responded by floating an idea to ban critical
foreign passport holders from state television, which dominates
the viewing figures and is seen very supportive of the Kremlin.
But in the latest edition of his Channel One show on Sunday,
Pozner apologised for what he said was a slip of the tongue in
saying "dura" by accident.
Deputies then said they were willing to put aside any plans
for legislation over foreigners on state media - for now.
"Of course if such comments towards the higher authorities
are repeated in the future, it will be impossible for us not to
react," ruling United Russia party deputy Mikhail Starshinov
said on Monday, according to Interfax news agency.
Since returning to the presidency in May, Vladimir Putin has
enacted a string of laws that critics of the former KGB spy say
are designed to stifle dissent and roll back democratic
liberties, such as tightening Internet controls and raising
fines for protesters.
