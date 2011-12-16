(Corrects last paragraph to show Russia ninth on index, not
eighth)
MAKHACHKALA, Russia Dec 16 The founder of
a newspaper that investigated government corruption was shot
dead in Russia's North Caucasus region, in what an international
watchdog called "a lethal blow to press freedom".
A gunman shot Gadzhimurat Kamalov as he was leaving the
offices of the newspaper Chernovik in the capital of Dagestan
province shortly before midnight on Thursday, the regional
Interior Ministry said.
Police said Kamalov was shot eight times and was pronounced
dead on the way to hospital.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
said journalists at Chernovik, known for reporting on corruption
in the provincial administration, had been "routinely persecuted
for their work".
"The assassination of Gadzhimurat Kamalov is a massive loss
for independent journalism in the North Caucasus, Russia's most
dangerous place for reporters," the advocacy group's regional
coordinator Nina Ognianova said in a statement.
Russian journalists who investigate corruption face serious
risks, particularly in the provinces, where authorities are less
likely to face scrutiny over attacks on journalists.
Predominantly Muslim Dagestan is plagued by violence
stemming from an Islamist insurgency rooted in the 1990s
separatist wars in neighbouring Chechnya as well as conflicts
over business and political power.
There have been 19 unsolved murders of journalists in Russia
since 2000, including the 2006 killing of Kremlin critic Anna
Politkovskaya, according to the CPJ.
It lists Russia as ninth on its "Impunity Index", a list of
states where journalists are killed regularly and governments
fail to solve the crimes.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Tim Pearce)