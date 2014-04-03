UPDATE 3-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 3 U.S. bank JP Morgan said on Thursday it would process a payment from Russia's embassy in Kazakhstan to Russian insurance agency Sogaz after blocking it earlier this week over Ukraine-related U.S. sanctions.
"Following consultation with our regulators, we are processing this transaction," the bank said in a statement.
Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the bank on Tuesday of "illegally" blocking a payment from one of its embassies to an insurance agency "under the pretext of anti-Russian sanctions".
It suggested the action, which it called "unacceptable, illegal and absurd," would have consequences for the U.S. embassy and consulate in Russia. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices