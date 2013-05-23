MOSCOW May 23 Russian truckmaker Kamaz said on Thursday it would return around 500 million roubles ($16 million) to shareholders in its first dividend payout in 20 years.

Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent stake, said in a statement it would pay 10 percent of last year's net profit in dividends.

The company earlier reported a tripling of earnings for 2012 to 5.8 billion roubles. Under Russian Accounting Standards that are used to calculate dividends, the net profit totalled 4.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.2910 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)