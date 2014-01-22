MOSCOW Jan 22 A 23.5 percent stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz may sold to Russian buyers rather than its partner Daimler, as the German carmaker is not offering a high enough price, Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Daimler, which owns 11 percent of Kamaz directly, has a partnership agreement that would allow it to increase its holding this year or next.

Sergei Chemezov, the head of Kamaz's biggest shareholder, state conglomerate Rostec, told Reuters last year that negotiations aimed at giving Daimler a bigger stake had been suspended due to differences over price.

New buyers for the stake may be Russian lender VEB, state-backed private equity fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) or Rostec, Russian media on Wednesday quoted Chemezov as saying.

A spokesman for Rostec confirmed that Chemezov said that VEB, the RDIF and Rostec may contend for the stake.

The stake is currently owned by investors led by Ruben Vardanyan, the former chief executive of investment bank Troika, now owned by Sberbank, Kommersant said.

"Although the negotiation process is not transparent, we believe that Chemezov's statement was probably directed towards Daimler, in an attempt to accelerate negotiations between the German manufacturer and Vardanyan and his partners," said analysts at Metropol.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment. Kamaz, VEB and the RDIF declined comment. Vardanyan could not immediately be contacted.

Kamaz shares were 2 percent lower at 53.08 roubles on Wednesday. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)