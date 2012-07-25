MOSCOW, July 25 Russian truckmaker Kamaz
plans to cut between 1,500 and 3,000 so-called
white-collar workers to increase its business efficiency,
Kamaz's spokesman Oleg Afanasyev told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our figures do not match international standards of 9 to 11
percent of people working in offices (out of the total number of
employees) as Kamaz now has 17 percent," he said.
Kamaz, where German truckmaker Daimler has a
minority stake, employs around 50,000 people in total.
The group swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion roubles ($55
million) in 2011 after a 889 million rouble net loss in the
previous year.
($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Gelogayev Writing by Katya Golubkova.
Editing by Jane Merriman)