MOSCOW Dec 28 Gazprom's
Orenburg processing plant, which handles 8 billion cubic metres
of gas per year from Kazakhstan's giant Karachaganak field, may
have to shut down for lack of a key feedstock, industry sources
said on Wednesday.
The sources said the Karachaganak consortium, in which the
Kazakh government recently increased its stake, made a 90
percent reduction in deliveries of unstable gas condensate to
the plant, which requires a byproduct from condensate
stabilisation to process gas.
(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by Vladimir Soldatkin)