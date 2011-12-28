MOSCOW Dec 28 Gazprom's Orenburg processing plant, which handles 8 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Kazakhstan's giant Karachaganak field, may have to shut down for lack of a key feedstock, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the Karachaganak consortium, in which the Kazakh government recently increased its stake, made a 90 percent reduction in deliveries of unstable gas condensate to the plant, which requires a byproduct from condensate stabilisation to process gas. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)