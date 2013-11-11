YEKATERINBURG, Russia Nov 11 Rosneft
said on Monday it had agreed on the basic principles for
shipping oil to China via neighboring Kazakhstan in a deal
essential for Russian company to honour its supply commitments
to Beijing.
The preliminary agreement was signed by executives of
Rosneft, Kazakh state oil firm KazMunaiGas and oil pipeline
monopoly KazTransOil. No details were disclosed.
Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil company by output,
is preparing to triple oil exports to China to some 1 million
barrels per day (bpd), seeking to secure market share and
billions of dollars in pre-payments.
But it lacks infrastructure to ship increased volumes to
Beijing and has been considering shipments via Kazakhstan of up
to 10 million tonnes a year (200,000 bpd) starting from Jan. 1
2014, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
