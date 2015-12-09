MOSCOW Dec 9 The Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Moscow next week, Interfax news agency cited Putin's spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Kerry said he would travel to Moscow next week for talks with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Ukraine and a political settlement in Syria. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)