MOSCOW/MILAN Jan 29 A technical "glitch" occurred on Jan. 26 at a gas compressor at Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas production plant, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Friday.

She said the plant, which produces more than 10 million tonnes of LNG a year, was evaluating the impact of the accident on production and exports.

"We are doing everything possible to minimise the consequences of the glitch on the schedule of loadings," she added. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)