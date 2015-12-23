MOSCOW Dec 23 A Russian court has ordered the arrest of former businessman and oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee, Vladimir Markin, was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Markin said the court had issued an international arrest warrant for Khodorkovsky, who spends much of his time in London. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Devitt)