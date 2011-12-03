MOSCOW Dec 3 Mikhail Khodorkovsky is in
prison not far from the Arctic Circle, but the story of the
former oil tycoon who fell out with Vladimir Putin is being told
near the Kremlin before Russia's parliamentary election on
Sunday.
Ten months after a successful opening at the Berlin
International Film Festival in February, German director Cyril
Tuschi's documentary "Khodorkovsky" had its Russian premiere on
Friday night at a central Moscow movie theatre.
The showing at the opening of Moscow's Artdocfest film
festival marked a milestone in a somewhat rocky road for the
film, which was reported stolen twice in the weeks preceding its
Berlin premiere.
Its distributor in Russia and some former Soviet republics,
Olga Papernaya, said five of the 20 cinemas she was targeting
declined to take the film before the election for fear it
portrayed the Kremlin in a bad light.
Artdocfest organiser Vitaly Mansky, Russia's most prominent
documentarist, dismissed suggestions the film faced censorship.
"If they wanted to ban it, they would have banned it here,"
Mansky told Reuters in the lobby of the 100-year-old cinema
where the film was showing, almost in sight of the Kremlin.
Putin's 2000-2008 presidency was defined for many in Russia
and abroad by the jailing of Khodorkovsky, which critics say was
politically motivated punishment for perceived challenges to
Putin's authority and funding of opposition parties.
Sunday's parliamentary vote will be the first test of
Putin's ruling United Russia party since he revealed plans to
return to the presidency for a six-year term in a March 2012
election after four years as prime minister.
In an interview, Tuschi said the film grew out of
fascination with Khodorkovsky as a dramatic figure, and that it
delved into the "iconic power struggle between Putin and
Khodorkovsky".
Once Russia's richest man and head of Yukos, one of its
biggest oil producers, Khodorkovsky is serving a 13-year prison
sentence after convictions on charges of large-scale financial
crimes in two trials, in 2005 and 2010. He is due for release in
2016.
Unlike some other so-called oligarchs who grew rich and
powerful in the 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin,
Khodorkovsky stayed in Russia and resisted the Kremlin's will
after Putin came to power and sought to end those tycoons'
involvement in media and politics.
His 2003 arrest and 2005 fraud and tax evasion conviction
preceded the bankruptcy of Yukos, brought down by back-tax
claims, and its ultimate sale to state oil company Rosneft
. He had been due for release this year before the
second conviction, on theft and money-laundering charges.
"DEAR CYRIL"
In a letter from a Siberian prison in the film, Khodorkovsky
tells "dear Cyril" that despite what he called speculation he
fell foul of Putin for meeting him without a tie, and that the
arrest was engineered to enable the state to take over Yukos and
to punish him for supporting opposition parties.
The government says he was tried fairly for a crime and the
sale of Yukos was above board.
In the documentary, submerged tension erupts when
Khodorkovsky lectures Putin, then president, on corruption at a
televised meeting with a group of tycoons.
The camera remains fixed on Putin as he barely conceals his
rage, his face contorting unnaturally, then delivers a cool but
furious riposte.
With that scene, the film makes clear: Khodorkovsky cannot
find his way back to Putin's good graces. But nor does he want
to, it seems.
"A petty man could not forgive that," Yevgeny Saburov, a
poet and academic who met Khodorkovsky, then a nascent
businessman, when Saburov was serving as Economy Minister in
1991, says in the film.
The line drew drew a burst of applause from the audience.
Much of the documentary's content is familiar to the reading
public in Russia, where Khodorkovsky has regularly published
editorials in major newspapers, debated Russia's path in
correspondence with three popular novelists, and compiled a book
from behind prison walls.
The audience at the premiere -- which included patrons of
the Artdocfest festival, reporters, Khodorkovsky lawyers and an
opposition politician -- did not quite fill the auditorium.
Artyom Goloshchapov, a Moscow photographer who attended,
praised the film for largely giving both sides of the story.
He said the timing of laughter and applause were a telling
indicator of the audience's sympathies.
"The hall tended to applaud when there were subtle jabs
against you-know-who," he said.
(Editing by Steve Gutterman and Timothy Heritage)