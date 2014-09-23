By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Sept 23 Freed former tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky said in Berlin on Tuesday he had no intention of
founding a new political party or standing in Russian elections,
but wanted his "Open Russia" movement to support fundamental
change.
Khodorkovsky was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir
Putin last December after 10 years in jail for fraud and tax
evasion, in a case his supporters say was politically motivated.
The former energy magnate has since based himself in
Switzerland.
He announced in Paris last weekend he would relaunch the
"Open Russia" foundation he founded in 2001 before his arrest,
and which aims to foster civil society.
Speaking in Berlin, he said he would not campaign for
Putin's removal but would rather push for change to the entire
Russian political system.
"Of course it is unrealistic to take part in elections,
because they would not be free or fair," he said. The Russian
leadership would never allow such a party to stand, he added.
"It is not about switching individual people but rather the
system."
He blamed Putin for placing ever greater restrictions on
Russia at home and for adopting an aggressive foreign policy.
"He has stirred the ghost of nationalism, in order to fight his
sinking popularity ratings."
While Putin did not have any further plans for Russian
expansion, he maintained, the "nationalists wanted blood".
Khodorkovsky warned Moscow not to squander the country's
wealth, saying its oil and gas sales-based economic model was no
longer working and rich Russians were emigrating.
Khodorkovsky's Yukos business was once worth $40 billion and
pumped two percent of the world's oil. It was broken up and
nationalized after his arrest in 2003. Most of its assets are
now owned by Russian state oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM).
Allies say Khodorkovky's imprisonment and the subsequent
dismantling of his business empire were caused by his funding of
Putin opponents and his public allegations of state corruption,
which the Kremlin denies.
His jailing was seen by many as sending a warning to
Russia's big businessmen to keep out of politics and ushering in
a new era of Kremlin capitalism in which Putin's associates
prospered.
