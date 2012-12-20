MOSCOW Dec 20 A Russian court cut jailed former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's sentence by two years on Thursday, in a ruling that will see him walk free in October 2014, the Interfax news agency reported.

The reprieve will reduce the sentences for Khodorkovsky and his business partner Platon Lebedev, whom Kremlin critics see as political prisoners, to 11 from 13 years in jail.