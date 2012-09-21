MOSCOW, Sept 21 A Russian regional court on
Friday struck down a ruling that cut the prison term for former
oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's business partner, denying him
a rare legal victory in a case criticised as politically
motivated.
Khodokovsky and Platon Lebedev were arrested in 2003 in what
they say was a Kremlin-driven campaign to increase state control
over the lucrative oil industry and punish ex-Yukos head
Khodorkovsky for challenging the political domination of
President Vladimir Putin.
The fate of Khodorkovsky, whom Putin has sharply criticised
in public comments over the years, is being closely watched for
signs of any softening of the president's position during a new
six-year term he started on May 7.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, and Lebedev, are
serving 13-year prison terms on convictions for fraud, tax
evasion, theft and money laundering.
A district court in the town of Velsk, where Lebedev is
serving his term, cut the 55-year old's sentence by more than
three years in August, arguing legal changes had softened
punishments for financial crimes including money laundering.
A spokeswoman for the Arkhangelsk regional court, which acts
as a court of higher instance over Velsk, said however that the
August ruling was determined to have had legal faults.
"The (Arkhangelsk) court overturned the decision by the
Velsk court and sent it back to the same court for
reconsideration, though the judges (handling the case) will be
different," said Ksenia Soloveva.
The motion of the Velsk court to trim Lebedev's term would
have paved the way for his release in March 2013. Prosecutors
argued his sentence should only be shortened by less than two
years.
In trials that damaged Russia's image in the West during
Putin's tenure in power, Khodorkovsky and Lebedev were convicted
of fraud and tax evasion in 2005 and found guilty of theft and
money laundering at a second trial in 2010.
"Everything is back to where we started. We can assume the
previous ruling never happened," said Alexei Miroshnichenko, a
lawyer of Lebedev, said of the latest court ruling.
Recent changes to Russian legislation indicate that Putin,
who is facing the largest protests against his 12-year rule
including four as prime minister, will remain loath to tolerate
dissent in his new term.