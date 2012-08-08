MOSCOW Aug 8 A Russian court cut the prison
term of jailed former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's business
partner by more than three years on Wednesday, handing him a
rare legal victory in a case laawyers say was politically
motivated.
The ruling by a court in northern Russia, following an
appeal, means Platon Lebedev, 55, will leave prison next March
if it is not challenged by the state prosecution.
Like Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, Lebedev says
his 13-year sentence for multi-billion-dollar theft and money
laundering was particularly severe because the two men had
fallen out with President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin.
The decision was not expected to affect Khodorkovsky, the
former head of the oil company YUKOS, because he has not filed a
similar appeal against his own 13-year sentence.
"Platon - if this decision is not appealed by the
prosecution - must be freed on March 2, 2013," a lawyer for
Lebedev, Vladimir Krasny, told Kommersant FM radio.
The chairman of Russia's Supreme Court last month ordered a
lower court to review a separate appeal against Khodorkovsky's
conviction.
Both men were arrested in 2003 in what supporters say was a
Kremlin-driven campaign to punish Khodorkovsky for challenges to
Putin, then in his first presidential term, and to increase
Kremlin control over the lucrative oil industry.
They were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2005 and
found guilty of theft and money laundering at a second trial in
2010. Both had been due for release in 2016 after their
sentences were lengthened to 13 years following that trial.
In Lebedev's appeal, his lawyers said that because of
legislative changes that have softened punishments for some
financial crimes, including money laundering, Lebedev had
already served his time and should be released.
Prosecutors said his sentence should be shortened by less
than two years, but the court ordered it reduced to nine years
and eight months, a statement on a website set up by lawyers and
supporters said.
Prosecutors have 10 days to appeal, it said.
Vedomosti newspaper quoted Khodorkovsky's lawyer, Vadim
Klyuvgant, as saying the former oil tycoon had not filed a
similar appeal.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Tim Pearce)