GENEVA Dec 30 Switzerland granted a three-month visa on Friday to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian former oil tycoon who was released from prison earlier two weeks ago.

The visa allows Khodorkovsky to travel within the Schengen area, which includes the majority of the European Union and several countries outside the bloc, including Switzerland.

Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed it was granting a visa in a brief statement, but said it would give no further details, citing data protection reasons.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham)