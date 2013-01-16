MOSCOW Jan 16 One of Russia's most prominent
reputed crime bosses was shot dead on a street in central Moscow
on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said, less than three
years after he survived an assassination attempt.
An unidentified gunman shot Aslan Usoyan, 75, known in the
underworld of the ex-Soviet Union as "Grandpa Hassan", and he
died shortly afterward in hospital, the federal Investigative
Committee said. A woman suffered two gunshot wounds.
Usoyan was shot outside a restaurant by a sniper, the
Interfax news agency reported, citing an unidentified official.
News site lifenews.ru, which has ties to law enforcement
agencies, said the sniper fired from a rooftop.
The Investigative Commitee said they were looking into
potential motives for the killing, including links to his
criminal activities, but declined to give details.
Usoyan was first convicted at age 19 and served multiple
jail terms in the Soviet era, including for refusing to obey
police, theft and "speculation" - illegally trade that was under
close scrutiny in the communist Soviet Union.
He earned the underworld title of "vor v zakone" - or thief
in law - meaning a criminal godfather.
During the chaos which accompanied the 1991 fall of the
Soviet Union there were almost daily killings across Russia as
criminal gangs battled to gain control of lucrative businesses
and carve up territory.
According to Russian media reports, in the years after the
Soviet collapse he headed an organised crime network involved in
illegal gambling, drugs and arms sales and natural resources
extraction.
Usoyan survived an attempt on his life in September 2010,
when a hitman shot him in the stomach as he got out of his car
near the Kremlin. Media reports at the time linked that shooting
to a turf war.
Usoyan's killing echoed that of criminal boss Vyacheslav
Ivankov, known as Yaponchik, who served a prison term in the
United States on extortion charges. He was shot by a sniper in
July 2009 outside a Moscow restaurant and died three months
later.