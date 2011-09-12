MOSCOW, Sept 12 British retailer Kingfisher will open nine new stores in Russia and engine maker Rolls-Royce will collaborate with Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom under deals to be signed on Monday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said.

Cameron, on a one-day visit to Russia, said 215 million pounds ($345 million) of business deals would be signed later in the day.

They included Kingfisher, the world's third biggest home improvement retailer, opening nine new stores in Russia over the next three years and "an important collaboration" between Rolls-Royce and Rosatom on civil nuclear cooperation, he said.

He gave no further details. (Reporting By Adrian Croft; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)