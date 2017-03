MOSCOW, June 17 A fire broke out at Russia's Kirishi refinery owned by Surgutneftegaz, the Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement the fire had started at 6:20 a.m. (0220 GMT) at Kirishi's hydrocracking unit. No one was injured according to early information, it added. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)