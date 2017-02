MOSCOW Nov 2 The head of Russian natural gas monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday that South Korea may start receiving Russian pipeline gas in 2017, state-run RIA Novosti and Itar-Tass news agencies reported.

"One can expect that deliveries of Russian pipeline gas to South Korea will begin in 2017," Alexei Miller told reporters.

Analysts are skeptical about the prospect of Russian gas supplies to South Korea by a pipeline as it has to go through the territory of Seoul's old adversary, North Korea. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)