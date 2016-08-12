UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Aug 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Ivanov on Friday and appointed Anton Vaino, Ivanov's former deputy, in his place, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Ivanov was appointed as Putin's special representative on questions of ecology and transport, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts