ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 The weaker rouble is good for Russia's many export-oriented enterprises but talk about a strong devaluation of the currency is not appropriate, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday.

"The weakening of the local currency promotes revitalization of export-oriented enterprises and industries, which are in a majority," Peskov told journalists, noting that there is some volatility in the rouble's current rate.

"This makes sense, but again, to talk about any sharp fluctuations, a strong devaluation is not appropriate."

The comments come after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday he would welcome a weakening of the rouble's exchange rate as long as it is market-driven, adding that it would boost exports and budget revenues. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)