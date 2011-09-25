PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said he would definitely decline a job in Russia's next government, citing irreconcilable policy differences with President Dmitry Medvedev, who will become premier in a job swap with Vladimir Putin.
"I do not see myself in a new government," Kudrin, 50, told reporters in Washington on Saturday, in comments he requested be released on Sunday morning.
"The point is not that nobody has offered me the job; I think that the disagreements I have will not allow me to join this government."
Kudin's departure would end the longest tenure of any current finance minister in the Group of Eight during which he has won the respect of investors for his hawkish fiscal stance and decision to save windfall oil revenues in a rainy-day fund. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan will stick to a G7/G20 agreement against competitive currency devaluation and continue to use monetary policy to achieve its inflation goal, without targeting currencies, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage: